BRIEF-Episurf Medical Q1 net sales at SEK 0.5 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 0.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Nexstim Oyj :
* Resolved to approve Bracknor's request to convert 80,000 euros of convertible bond to company's shares at issue price of 0.297245 euro
* Resolved to transfer total of 269,138 treasury shares to Bracknor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 0.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1