Oct 17 CIMB Group Holdings BHD

* CIMB Group-Unit signed heads of terms with China Galaxy International Financial Holdings Limited, unit of China Galaxy Securities Co

* CIMB Group-Proposed strategic partnership with respect to stockbroking business

* CIMB Group-Partnership not expected to have material effect on earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2016