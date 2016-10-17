BRIEF-Shang Properties says qtrly profit attributable 474.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly profit attributable 474.4 million pesos, down 10.3 percent
Oct 17 CIMB Group Holdings BHD
* CIMB Group-Unit signed heads of terms with China Galaxy International Financial Holdings Limited, unit of China Galaxy Securities Co
* CIMB Group-Proposed strategic partnership with respect to stockbroking business
* CIMB Group-Partnership not expected to have material effect on earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it sold a Tokyo-based building at an undisclosed price, on May 15