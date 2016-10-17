Oct 17 Secura Group Ltd :

* Subscription of new ordinary shares in registered capital of securathai co., ltd.

* Co entered into a joint venture agreement with visanu prasattongosoth and uchanya prasattongosoth

* Company will subscribe ("subscription") for 18,000 new securathai shares for a cash consideration of thb1.8 million

* Under the joint venture agreement, secura will hold 45% of the registered capital of securathai

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: