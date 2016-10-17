BRIEF-Al Fujairah National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 3 million dirhams versus 2.3 million dirhams year ago
Oct 17 Secura Group Ltd :
* Subscription of new ordinary shares in registered capital of securathai co., ltd.
* Co entered into a joint venture agreement with visanu prasattongosoth and uchanya prasattongosoth
* Company will subscribe ("subscription") for 18,000 new securathai shares for a cash consideration of thb1.8 million
* Under the joint venture agreement, secura will hold 45% of the registered capital of securathai
