BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 17 Orient Paper and Industries Ltd
* Orient Paper and Industries Ltd - sept quarter net profit 27.6 million rupees versus loss 262.4 million rupees year ago
* Orient Paper and Industries Ltd - sept quarter net sales 3.97 billion rupees versus 3.62 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago