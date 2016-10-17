Oct 17 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* CMX157 advances head-to-head phase 2A clinical study in Hepatitis B patients with favorable recommendation from DSMB

* Contravir expects to complete remaining two escalation cohorts and report top-line results by year-end 2016.

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals - begun enrolling next dosing group in hephase 2A dose-escalation study comparing safety and efficacy of contravir's CMX157 to tenofovir disoproxil fumarate