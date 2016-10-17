BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings unit to buy Tokyo-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 Merck KGaA :
* Announced a cooperation agreement with durXtreme GmbH of Ulm, Germany
* durXtreme GmbH will take over Merck's European business with polysilazane-based coating formulations marketed under tutoProm brand Source text - bit.ly/2dm4qw0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to its foundation which will be established in July and its public utility foundation