Oct 17 Acushnet Co (IPO-ACSH.N):

* Acushnet Co sees IPO of 19.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $21.00 and $24.00 each

* Acushnet Co says it will not sell any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by the selling shareholders Source text - bit.ly/2dYjILd Further company coverage: