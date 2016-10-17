BRIEF-Pincon Spirit enhances production capacity in West Bengal
* Says enhanced production capacity of Indian made Indian Liquor and Indian made foreign liquor in West Bengal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 GOL Offshore Ltd
* GOL Offshore Ltd says SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd cuts stake in co by 2.631 to 18.601 percent Source text : bit.ly/2dm6hAI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.