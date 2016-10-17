EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies brush aside concerns over cyber attack, N.Korea threats

(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 15 Most Asian currencies edged up against the dollar on Monday, shrugging off threats from a ransomware attack that locked up more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries, and a missile test by North Korea. The weekend cyber attack, which slowed down after a security researcher stumbled on a way to at least temporarily limit the worm's spread, was expected to speed up on Monday when employees returning to work