UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Oceaneering International Inc :
* Oceaneering completes acquisition of Blue Ocean Technologies, expanding subsea services into riserless light well intervention
* Oceaneering International Inc says deal for approximately $30 million in cash
* Oceaneering International Inc - expects to invest approximately $10 million to complete construction of two RLWI systems
* Oceaneering International -deal include 3 RLWI systems, two of which are currently under construction, and are expected to be fully functional by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.