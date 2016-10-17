Oct 17 Shire PLC

* Shire PLC - Shire announces update to vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) U.S. labeling

* Shire PLC - labeling to include information regarding approval of a supplemental new drug application (SNDA) by U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Shire PLC - labeling will now include maintenance of efficacy data from SPD489-346 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: