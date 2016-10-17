UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa
* Advanced Accelerator Applications announces positive EMA opinion on application for SomaKit TOC
* Advanced Accelerator Applications - European Commission decision regarding granting of marketing authorization in all EU countries is expected in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.