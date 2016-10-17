BRIEF-Ai Holdings says business and capital alliance with IP Dream
* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with IP Dream Inc., which is engaged in cloud services and core technologies, on May 17
Oct 17 Shinvest Holding Ltd
* Group is expected to report a net loss for full year ended 31 august 2016 compared to previous year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with IP Dream Inc., which is engaged in cloud services and core technologies, on May 17
* FY EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR 534 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 458 THOUSAND)