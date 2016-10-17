Oct 17 Denbury Resources Inc :

* Denbury announces reaffirmation of borrowing base and third quarter 2016 release and conference call date

* Total of $260 million of borrowings were outstanding under facility at September 30, 2016.

* Denbury Resources Inc - syndicate of banks has reaffirmed previously existing borrowing base of $1.05 billion