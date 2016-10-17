BRIEF-JACCS changes acquisition date of MPMF to May 17
* Says it has changed the acquisition date of PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) to May 17 from April 28
Oct 17 Keppel Dc Reit :
* Proposed acquisition of 90.0% interest in keppel dc singapore
* Estimated purchase consideration payable to vendor on completion date is s$140.8 million
* Perpetual (asia) limited entered into a conditional share purchase agreement with keppel data centres holding pte ltd
* Distribution per unit accretive acquisition consistent with keppel dc reit's investment strategy
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million rupees versus 5.4 million rupees year ago