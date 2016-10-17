Oct 17 Keppel Dc Reit :

* Proposed acquisition of 90.0% interest in keppel dc singapore

* Estimated purchase consideration payable to vendor on completion date is s$140.8 million

* Perpetual (asia) limited entered into a conditional share purchase agreement with keppel data centres holding pte ltd

* Distribution per unit accretive acquisition consistent with keppel dc reit's investment strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: