BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings unit to buy Tokyo-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Beijing chunlizhengda medical instruments co ltd- wang jianliang resigned as an executive director
* Wang jianliang resigned as an executive director
Source text (bit.ly/2e9wOEQ)
Further company coverage:
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to its foundation which will be established in July and its public utility foundation