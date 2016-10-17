UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Polaris Materials Corp
* Polaris Materials Corp sales volumes in Q3 2016 were 810,000 tons, an increase of 11 pct
* Polaris Materials Corp - volumes in quarter were characterized by a slower pace at start of quarter
* Polaris Materials Corp - currently expecting shipments in Q4 2016 in range of 700,000 to 900,000 tons
* Polaris Materials Corp - full year expectations of sales volumes in range of 3.0 to 3.2 million tons
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.