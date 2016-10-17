Oct 17 Polaris Materials Corp

* Polaris Materials Corp sales volumes in Q3 2016 were 810,000 tons, an increase of 11 pct

* Polaris Materials Corp - volumes in quarter were characterized by a slower pace at start of quarter

* Polaris Materials Corp - currently expecting shipments in Q4 2016 in range of 700,000 to 900,000 tons

* Polaris Materials Corp - full year expectations of sales volumes in range of 3.0 to 3.2 million tons