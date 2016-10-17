Oct 17 Thanachart Capital Pcl :

* Qtrly net profit 1.50 bln baht versus 1.35 bln baht

* Qtrly net interest income 7.28 bln baht versus 6.94 bln baht

* "In commercial banking industry, loan volume is expected to grow at a low rate"

* "Loan growth is expected to improve in the last quarter, following confidence in private sector"