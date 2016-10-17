BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Oct 17 Keppel Dc Reit -
* Launch of fully underwritten preferential offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$279.5 million
* Issue price of S$1.155 per new unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.