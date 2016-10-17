UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Silgan Holdings Inc
* Silgan announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $250 million of stock and authorization for additional stock repurchases
* Has authorized Silgan to repurchase up to an additional $300 million of its common stock, effective through December 31, 2021
* Silgan Holdings under terms of tender offer, stockholders will have opportunity to tender their shares at a price within a range of $45.50 to $52.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.