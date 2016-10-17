BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings unit to buy Tokyo-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 China Animal Healthcare Ltd
* Refers to co's announcements in relation to forensic investigation
* Engaged RSM Nelson Wheeler Corporate advisory to expand scope of forensic investigation to cover possible accounting discrepancies
* There were discrepancies between year end balances of bank statements obtained from banks & those stated in accounting records of certain units of co
* Trading in company's shares will continue to suspend until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to its foundation which will be established in July and its public utility foundation