Oct 17 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Announcement contemplating non-public issuance of a shares

* As at date of this announcement, co has not entered into any agreement/contract in relation to non-public issuance of a shares

* "company is contemplating a non-public issuance of A shares"

* Save as disclosed, board confirms that it is not aware of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under part Xiva of SFO

* Trading in A shares and convertible bonds issued by co will be suspended from 18 october 2016

"Non-public issuance of a shares involves significant uncertainties and it may or may not proceed"