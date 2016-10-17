Oct 17 Tack Fiori International Group Ltd -

* Under loan agreement a ,lender has agreed to grant a loan of HK$20 million for a term of 3 months

* Pursuant to loan agreement b, lender has agreed to grant a loan of HK$10 million

* Tack Fiori International Group entered into loan agreement a with Pan Scope Trading Company and New Pacific International Development Logistic Company

* Loans under agreement a and loan agreement b will be financed by internal resources of group and external borrowings