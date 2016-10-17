UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says on October 13, co entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America
* Says credit agreement provides for a $500 million revolving facility, $300 million of which was drawn at closing
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit agreement also provides that the borrowing capacity under credit agreement be increased by an additional $300 million
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit agreement matures on October 13, 2021
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals - proceeds of initial borrowing under credit agreement used primarily to refinance existing indebtedness under macquarie agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2dItbDz) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.