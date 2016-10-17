BRIEF-Thai President Foods says qtrly net profit 507.2 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 507.2 million baht versus 471.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Man Sang Jewellery Holdings Ltd :
* rich men ltd said they have been approached by an independent third party as potential purchaser of existing shares of co
* "no legally binding agreements have been entered into in respect of any of possible transaction as at date of this announcement"
* Noted recent increases in price and trading volume of shares
* Confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for such price and/or volume movements
* application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on tuesday, 18 october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 507.2 million baht versus 471.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says concern of unit's uncollectible or delayed receivables of 94.0 million yen and 23.4 million yen from two Japan based companies, respectively