BRIEF-MLS Multimedia gains Credit Rating B
* SAYS THAT ON 12.05.2017 ICAP REVALUATED THE COMPANY AND AWARDED CREDIT RATING B Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhvK6x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 17 Doro AB :
* Doro Care has signed new framework agreement with SKL Kommentus Inköpscentral AB (SKI)
* Says expects tendering situation with Swedish municipalities to be normalized within coming months
ALMATY, May 15 Unitel, an Uzbek subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd, filed a lawsuit to a court, challenging plans of the local regulator to take away nearly half of its frequency band, Unitel said on Monday.