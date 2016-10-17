BRIEF-MLS Multimedia gains Credit Rating B
* SAYS THAT ON 12.05.2017 ICAP REVALUATED THE COMPANY AND AWARDED CREDIT RATING B Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhvK6x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 17 MM2 Asia Ltd -
* MM2 Asia enters into MOU to acquire substantial stake in Rings.TV
* MOU to acquire up to 30% stake in Rings.TV for S$4.5 million over 12 months after binding investment agreement
* MM2 Asia will make initial investment of S$2.25 million to acquire 15% of Rings.TV, with an option to increase its stake by an additional 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY, May 15 Unitel, an Uzbek subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd, filed a lawsuit to a court, challenging plans of the local regulator to take away nearly half of its frequency band, Unitel said on Monday.