Oct 17 MM2 Asia Ltd -

* MM2 Asia enters into MOU to acquire substantial stake in Rings.TV

* MOU to acquire up to 30% stake in Rings.TV for S$4.5 million over 12 months after binding investment agreement

* MM2 Asia will make initial investment of S$2.25 million to acquire 15% of Rings.TV, with an option to increase its stake by an additional 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: