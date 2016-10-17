BRIEF-Thai President Foods says qtrly net profit 507.2 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 507.2 million baht versus 471.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd -
* Vendors, guarantors, purchaser and purchaser's guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal for a share offer price of HK$1.4271 per offer share
* Agreement for an aggregate consideration of HK$513.8 million
* Agreement to sell 360 million shares, representing 75.00% of existing issued share capital of company
* Vendors being Happy Zone Ltd, Cheng Lap Yin, Capital Oasis Holdings Ltd, Yu Yen Mau And Kao Lap Shing Source text (bit.ly/2egm2PK) Further company coverage:
* Says concern of unit's uncollectible or delayed receivables of 94.0 million yen and 23.4 million yen from two Japan based companies, respectively