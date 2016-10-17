BRIEF-Thai President Foods says qtrly net profit 507.2 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 507.2 million baht versus 471.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Haier Healthwise Holdings Ltd :
* Global mastermind and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Global mastermind has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a total of 195.5 million subscription shares
* Deal for hk$0.45 per subscription share
* Net proceeds from subscription will be amounted to approximately hk$87.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 507.2 million baht versus 471.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says concern of unit's uncollectible or delayed receivables of 94.0 million yen and 23.4 million yen from two Japan based companies, respectively