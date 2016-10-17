BRIEF-JACCS changes acquisition date of MPMF to May 17
* Says it has changed the acquisition date of PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) to May 17 from April 28
Oct 17 Hogkullen Ab (Publ)
* Has signed agreement to buy twenty residential care properties from Rikshem
* Rental value is about 14 million Swedish crowns ($1.6 million)
* Property value is 210 million crowns
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million rupees versus 5.4 million rupees year ago