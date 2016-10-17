BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings unit to buy Tokyo-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd :
* Deal for consideration of rmb158.4 million
* Company estimates that group will record an unaudited gain of approximately rmb8.9 million from disposal
* Unit entered into agreement with li to purchase sale share, representing entire issued share capital of target co
* Seller being pioneer pharma (hong kong) co
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
* Says it starts to discuss transition to holding company structure, effective Oct. 1