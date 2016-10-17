UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 U.S. FDA -
* FDA staff says 1.5 mcg dose of Allergan's Nocturia drug met efficacy criteria, but clinical meaningfulness of dose is unclear compared to placebo
* FDA staff says of five deaths in clinical trials of drug, the role of drug cannot be definitively ruled out for two deaths
* FDA staff says the proposed dosing regimen for drug has not been studied in any clinical trials Source text - (bit.ly/2dIxcrs)
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.