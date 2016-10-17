BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings unit to buy Tokyo-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical - entered into renewed financial services agreement with fosun finance in order to renew financial services agreement
* Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group co ltd- agreement for a term of three years commencing on 1 january 2017 and ending on 31 december 2019
* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to its foundation which will be established in July and its public utility foundation