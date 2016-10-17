UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Mondelez International Inc :
* Mondelez - on Oct 14, entered into amended and restated revolving credit agreement for a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility for $4.5 billion
* Mondelez International Inc - unless extended, the revolving credit agreement will terminate on Oct 14, 2021
* Mondelez International - revolving facility be increased by up to $500 million in the aggregate with agreement of lenders providing increased commitments
* Mondelez International Inc - Mondelez International holdings Netherlands B.V. co's Dutch subsidiary, entered into a term loan agreement
* Mondelez International Inc - according to the term loan agreement, co's dutch subsidiary may incur up to $750 million of term loans with a three-year term
Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2e16Syg] Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.