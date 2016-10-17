BRIEF-JACCS changes acquisition date of MPMF to May 17
* Says it has changed the acquisition date of PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) to May 17 from April 28
Oct 17 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co :
* Consolidated Tomoka announces the purchase of office building in Santa Clara, CA for $30 million
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land - acquisition of a 76,000 square foot single-story class a two-tenant office building in Santa Clara, California for $30 million
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million rupees versus 5.4 million rupees year ago