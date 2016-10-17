BRIEF-Thai President Foods says qtrly net profit 507.2 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 507.2 million baht versus 471.4 million baht
Oct 17 Cashbuild Ltd :
* First quarter operational update - FY 2017
* Revenue for Cashbuild was up by 3 pct on Q1 of prior financial year
* Q1 revenue for group was up by 15 pct with inclusion of recently acquired 42 P&L hardware stores
* Q1 units sold increased with 8 pct
* Selling inflation was at 3 pct at end of September 2016 when compared to September 2015
* Says gross profit percentage margins for group are slightly higher than those reported in first half of prior financial year
