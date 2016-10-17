BRIEF-JACCS changes acquisition date of MPMF to May 17
* Says it has changed the acquisition date of PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) to May 17 from April 28
Oct 17 L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) :
* Has issued bond loan of 1 billion Swedish crowns ($116 million) in Swedish capital market
* Bond has maturity of 7 years and carries annual coupon rate of 1.337 percent
Source text: bit.ly/2enBHcg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million rupees versus 5.4 million rupees year ago