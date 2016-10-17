BRIEF-JACCS changes acquisition date of MPMF to May 17
* Says it has changed the acquisition date of PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) to May 17 from April 28
Oct 17 Zaragoza Properties SOCIMI SA :
* H1 net loss 14.0 million euros ($15.7 million)
* H1 net sales 14.1 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/2elRxCM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million rupees versus 5.4 million rupees year ago