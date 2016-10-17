BRIEF-Ai Holdings says business and capital alliance with IP Dream
* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with IP Dream Inc., which is engaged in cloud services and core technologies, on May 17
Oct 17 Tecnotree Oyj :
* Says has been selected by South East African operator, to deliver a full BSS Transformation project
* Order is worth $8 million
* Deliveries are expected to be completed in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with IP Dream Inc., which is engaged in cloud services and core technologies, on May 17
* FY EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR 534 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 458 THOUSAND)