BRIEF-Mynet to set up wholly owned M&A consulting unit
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned M&A consulting unit in Tokyo, with registered capital of 10 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 Techstep ASA :
* Zono Holding AS has on Oct. 17, 2016 launched a mandatory offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Techstep ASA not already owned by it
* Acceptance period for mandatory offer is from Oct. 18, 2016 to Nov. 15 (both dates inclusive)
* Offer price is 2.20 Norwegian crowns per share
* Qtrly net profit 50.1 million baht versus 106.4 million baht