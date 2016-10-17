Oct 17 Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Estimated net proceeds from rights issue will be not less than approximately HK$1,249 million

* Board proposes to implement rights issue on basis of one (1) rights share for every three (3) shares held

* Rights issue to raise not less than approximately HK$1.29 billion before expenses

* Company and Raffaello Securities (Hk) Limited entered into underwriting agreement