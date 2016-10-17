UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Basic Energy Services Inc :
* Basic Energy Services announces substantial progress made in discussions with creditors
* Basic Energy Services Inc - Company has received a one-day extension of temporary waiver with its secured asset-based revolver lenders
* Basic Energy - Reached agreement with holders of over 81% of 2019 notes to extend forbearance extension period by eight days, through Oct 24
* Basic Energy Services Inc - Parties have agreed to further extend previously announced forbearance agreement and waivers
* Basic Energy Services Inc - October 15, 2016 interest payment on 7.75% senior notes due 2022 has not been paid
* Basic Energy Services- Co, secured lenders, certain of its unsecured bondholders agreed to further extend forbearance agreement and waivers
* Basic Energy Services Inc- Expects to have, adequate liquidity to continue its operations in ordinary course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.