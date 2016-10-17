BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings unit to buy Tokyo-based firm for 100 mln yen
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 Agrogeneration SA :
* H1 net income 0.2 million euros ($224,020.00) versus loss of 5.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income 4.1 million versus eur 6.1 million a year ago
* H1 revenue 3.8 million euros versus 3.1 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eJLwnC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it starts to discuss transition to holding company structure, effective Oct. 1