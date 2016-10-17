BRIEF-Mynet to set up wholly owned M&A consulting unit
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned M&A consulting unit in Tokyo, with registered capital of 10 million yen, on June 1
Oct 17 Octo Technology SA :
* Q3 revenue EUR 10.6 million ($11.87 million) versus EUR 8.4 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2dZrt3F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned M&A consulting unit in Tokyo, with registered capital of 10 million yen, on June 1
* Qtrly net profit 50.1 million baht versus 106.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: