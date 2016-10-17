BRIEF-China Graphene Group says Mak Tin Sang resigns as executive director
* Mak Tin Sang has tendered his resignation as an executive director
Oct 17 Laredo Hospitality Ventures:
* Laredo hospitality ventures says it has raised $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Laredo hospitality ventures disclosed in form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $15.8 million Source text - (bit.ly/2dWfLWd)
* Q1 net loss attributable 116.7 million pesos versus loss of 142.9 million pesos