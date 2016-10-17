BRIEF-Cantargia Q1 pre-tax loss widens to SEK 17.2 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 17.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 17 U.S. FDA -
* U.S. FDA - Awards 21 grants to stimulate product development for rare diseases
* U.S. FDA - New clinical trial research grants total more than $23 million over next four years
* U.S. FDA - Awards the grants through the Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program Source text (bit.ly/2dvqhUQ)
* JAN-MARCH OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 245,000 YEAR AGO