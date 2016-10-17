UPDATE 1-Japan Post sees profit turnaround this year, amid search for acquisition targets
* Insurance unit profit up 4 pct in FY16/17 (Adds earnings results and for banking, insurance unit)
Oct 17 BrookGA Holdings LLC:
* BrookGA Holdings LLC says it has raised $6.4 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $6.4 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2edCVHp)
* Insurance unit profit up 4 pct in FY16/17 (Adds earnings results and for banking, insurance unit)
* Says it has taken out a loan of 0.14 billion yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, at the interest rate of 2.2 percent