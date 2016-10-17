Oct 17 PetroQuest Energy Inc

* PetroQuest Energy Inc- On October 17, 2016, co and units entered into multidraw term loan agreement with Franklin Custodian Funds - SEC filing

* PetroQuest Energy - loan agreement provides new multi-advance term loan facility, with borrowing availability for three years, in principal amount of up to $50 million

* PetroQuest Energy Inc- loan agreement replaced company's existing credit agreement dated as of October 2, 2008

* PetroQuest Energy Inc- term loans mature on October 17, 2020