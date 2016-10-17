Oct 18 Resources Connection Inc :
* Resources Connection Inc - Resources Connection LLC and
their domestic subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement -
SEC filing
* Resources Connection Inc - credit facility provides for a
$120.0 million secured revolving loan - SEC filing
* Resources Connection Inc - credit facility consists of a
$90 million revolving facility and a $30 million reducing
revolving facility
* Resources Connection Inc - proceeds of credit facility may
be used to refinance certain indebtedness, fund potential
acquisitions
Source text: (bit.ly/2efDRdo)
