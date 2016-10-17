Oct 18 Resources Connection Inc :

* Resources Connection Inc - Resources Connection LLC and their domestic subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Resources Connection Inc - credit facility provides for a $120.0 million secured revolving loan - SEC filing

* Resources Connection Inc - credit facility consists of a $90 million revolving facility and a $30 million reducing revolving facility

* Resources Connection Inc - proceeds of credit facility may be used to refinance certain indebtedness, fund potential acquisitions