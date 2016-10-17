BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments to purchase 3 properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it will purchase three real estate properties for 4.02 billion yen in all
Oct 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Says Mark Schwartz, currently vice chairman of company and chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific, to retire, effective December 31 - SEC filing
* Says Mark Schwartz will continue as a senior director Source: (bit.ly/2ec7lf8) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai-listed conglomerate Gulf General Investment Co(GGICO) said on Monday it expected to complete a restructuring of around 2.36 billion dirhams ($643 million) in loans by next month.